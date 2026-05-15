Heavy rain continued to lash several parts of Kerala on Friday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert in six districts and warn of thunderstorms and strong winds in parts of the state.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad on Friday. The alert has been extended to Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad on Saturday.

A yellow alert is issued when rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is expected within 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph at isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

Heavy rain and strong winds caused widespread damage and disruption across several parts of the state on Thursday. In Ernakulam district alone, around 86 houses were partially damaged. In Muvattupuzha, a parked car was heavily damaged after a tree fell on it. Fire and Rescue Services personnel later removed the debris and cleared the area.

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In Kozhikode, rainwater entered grocery stores and shops, while trees were uprooted in several areas. In Palakkad district’s Chittilancheri area, traffic was disrupted for hours after a huge tree fell across the main road. In Alappuzha, uprooted trees blocked roads in Ezhupunna, while strong winds blew away the roof of the Fisheries School in Aroor. Severe damage was also reported from Madakkad in Kannur district, where several houses were damaged and a car was crushed by a fallen tree.

The rain and wind also affected the power supply in parts of the district after tree branches snapped several KSEB power lines. Repair work is underway in the affected areas. Authorities have advised people to avoid parking vehicles under trees and to stay away from damaged electric lines during heavy rain and strong winds.