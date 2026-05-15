Actor Tini Tom who is serving as the executive member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) lashed out against the current leadership, saying the president is just like a rubber stamp within the association.

According to Tini Tom, who addressed the press during an award ceremony in Kochi on Friday, complete administrative powers lie with the general secretary currently and this needs to be amended. ‘The president Shwetha Menon has realised that she holds very less power and functions like a rubber stamp as the bylaw does not give any power to the president, vice-president, or joint secretary. This is not acceptable, which is why there are discussions to amend the bylaw in the upcoming general body,” he said.

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Tini further alleged that problems within the organisation, such as the unjust termination of an office manager, have arisen because AMMA is currently led by individuals lacking administrative experience. “When Edavela Babu was general secretary, everything was carefully accounted for—even small changes like replacing tube lights. He ensured transparency. This is no longer the case. Only the general secretary and treasurer were aware of the reasons behind the termination of the front office manager and security staff. New employees were also hired without our knowledge,” he claimed.

AMMA’s leadership has come under increased scrutiny after an office staff member filed a police complaint alleging workplace harassment. Additionally, a letter submitted by a security staff member to the AMMA president has further highlighted the ‘injustice’ within the association.