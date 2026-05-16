Less than a year after a historic leadership transition, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists is once again facing internal turmoil, with growing criticism over the concentration of power within the organisation and renewed scrutiny over how recent allegations were handled.

Amid mounting tensions, discussions have now begun within AMMA to amend its bylaw, around the powers vested in key office bearers. The move comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding former office manager Athulya, whose termination triggered sharp divisions within the association’s executive committee.

The issue first surfaced after Athulya alleged workplace harassment against AMMA general secretary Kukku Parameswaran and treasurer Unni Sivapal. During the executive committee meeting held on May 12, the organisation revoked her termination and asked Unni Sivapal to go on leave while the matter is being examined further.

The controversy has since widened into a larger debate about decision-making within the organisation. Questions are now being raised internally over how much authority rests with the president and whether certain decisions were taken without adequate consultation with the executive committee.

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AMMA vice-president Lakshmipriya had earlier told Onmanorama that serious lapses had occurred in the handling of the Athulya issue. Expressing dissatisfaction over the way the matter escalated, she said a decision that should have been discussed collectively had instead reached a critical stage because of the actions of a single individual.

Without directly elaborating on the internal disagreements, Lakshmipriya pointed out that experienced office bearers should have understood the importance of consulting the executive committee before taking such decisions.

“Kukku Parameswaran has held important positions in several organisations. She is aware that decisions of this nature should not be taken without the knowledge of the executive committee,” she said.

Athulya, in an earlier interaction with Onmanorama, had alleged that despite raising complaints against Unni Sivapal, she was discouraged from pursuing them further. Kukku Parameswaran, however, maintained that the resignation was purely work-related.

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During the same executive committee meeting, the resignation of joint secretary Ansiba Hassan was officially approved.

Actor Tini Tom, who currently serves as an executive member of the association, also publicly criticised the functioning of the present leadership. Speaking to the media during an award ceremony in Kochi on Friday, Tini Tom claimed that the association’s president currently holds very limited authority.

“The president Shwetha Menon has realised that she functions almost like a rubber stamp because the bylaws do not grant sufficient powers to the president, vice-president, or joint secretary,” he said, adding that the upcoming general body meeting is expected to discuss amendments to the existing bylaws.

The developments come at a sensitive time for AMMA, which has been attempting to rebuild its public image following the resignation of the previous executive committee led by Mohanlal. That committee stepped down in the aftermath of the Hema Committee report and the wave of sexual assault allegations that emerged against several members of the Malayalam film industry.

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The election of the current committee had initially been seen as a turning point for the organisation. The appointments of Shwetha Menon as president and Kukku Parameswaran to a key leadership role marked the first time women assumed the top leadership positions within AMMA. But barely nine months into the new administration, the association now finds itself grappling with another internal crisis, one that has exposed deep disagreements over accountability, transparency, and the balance of power within the organisation.