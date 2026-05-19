Nearly four decades after its release, Amma Ariyan received a standing ovation at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, where the restored Malayalam classic was screened in the prestigious Cannes Classics section. The audience applauded actor Joy Mathew and editor Beena Paul warmly after the screening, marking a significant moment for Malayalam cinema on the global stage.

The film was the only Malayalam title featured at this year’s festival and one of just two Indian films selected overall. Originally released in 1986, Amma Ariyan has long held cult status among film students and cinephiles for its political storytelling and unconventional narrative style, though access to the film remained limited for years after its original negatives were lost.

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Its restoration was undertaken by the Film Heritage Foundation and the Odessa Collective, which reconstructed the film in 4K using surviving prints sourced from the National Film Archives. The screening at Cannes effectively introduced the film to a wider international audience that had largely remained unfamiliar with John Abraham’s work.

Editor Beena Paul reflected on the film’s rediscovery, saying, “I think this is a film that never got its due when it was made. It has a cult status in Kerala, especially among film students, but many outside that circle still haven’t discovered it. This is a film that needs to be seen.”

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Directed by John Abraham, Amma Ariyan was the filmmaker’s final feature before his death in 1987 at the age of 49. Known for rejecting conventional commercial filmmaking, Abraham approached cinema as a collective artistic exercise rather than an industry-driven product. Through the Odessa Collective, he raised funds directly from the public, creating a production model that was far ahead of its time.