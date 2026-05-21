Mohanlal is not just a star; for many, he remains a legend whose charisma on screen is unparalleled. Whether it is the comically exasperated Joji opposite Nandini in 'Kilukkam,' the intense Sunny in 'Manichitrathazhu,' or the fiery Thomas Chacko in 'Spadikam,' audiences rarely miss a beat when he appears on screen. Many of these films became even more memorable because of the chemistry he shared with his co-stars.

Mohanlal and Revathy

If Joji was hilariously irritated by Nandini, played by an equally delightful Revathy in 'Kilukkam,' the duo reunited memorably in 'Devasuram.' Mohanlal played the arrogant feudal lord Mangalassery Neelakandan, while Revathy portrayed a strong-willed classical dancer unwilling to bow to his demands. The pair had earlier appeared together in films such as 'Varavelpu' and 'Kattathe Kilikkoodu,' earning praise for their effortless onscreen chemistry.

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Shobana and Mohanlal

No discussion about Mohanlal’s finest onscreen pairings is complete without Shobana, who played an equally important role in the success of many of his films. Be it 'Manichitrathazhu,' 'Thenmavin Kombath,' 'Minnaram,' or 'Nadodikkattu,' these films are regarded as classics largely because of the duo’s magnetic screen presence.

Mohanlal and Sreenivasan

Few pairings have contributed as much to Malayalam cinema as Sreenivasan and Mohanlal. Their films continue to be celebrated, while many of their iconic dialogues remain part of everyday conversation, from “Ellathinum athinte samayam undu, Dasaa” to “Vijaya, eda namukkentha ee budhi nerathe thonnathathu?” Their chemistry was explored most memorably in films directed by Sathyan Anthikad, many of which blended humour with social satire. The duo worked together in more than 20 films, with 'Oru Naal Varum' being among their last collaborations.

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Mukesh and Mohanlal

While Mohanlal and Sreenivasan became closely associated with Sathyan Anthikad’s films, Mukesh and Mohanlal were beloved for their collaborations in films directed by Priyadarshan. Mukesh’s impeccable comic timing perfectly complemented Mohanlal’s effortless charm, resulting in several memorable films including 'Boeing Boeing,' 'Oru Marubhoomi Kadha,' and 'Kakkakuyil.'

Mohanlal and Mammootty

Fans were thrilled to see Mammootty reunite with Mohanlal in Patriot after several years. Before becoming superstars in their own right, the duo had already shared screen space in more than 50 films. Even after achieving individual stardom, they continued to collaborate in films such as 'Harikrishnans.' From comedies and family dramas to thrillers like 'Kariyilakkattu Pole' and 'Adiyozhukkukal,' the two remain among the rare Indian superstars who continued acting together despite building separate fan bases and towering careers.

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Mohanlal and Innocent

Innocent and Mohanlal shared remarkable chemistry both on screen and off screen. Over the years, Innocent appeared alongside Mohanlal in a variety of roles — as a father figure, a bumbling sidekick, or an eccentric brother-in-law. Their collaborations consistently delivered warmth and humour, proving how naturally their performances complemented each other.