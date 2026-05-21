As wishes poured in for Mohanlal on his 66th birthday, one of the most personal messages came from his daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal, who shared a heartfelt note alongside a series of family photographs.

Posting pictures with the actor on social media, Vismaya, fondly known as Maya, wrote: “Happy happy birthday Acha.. you’re the most talented and hardworking human I know, the best artist and chef and most importantly a beautiful soul, love youuu.”

Along with the birthday message, she shared candid images of Mohanlal cooking, as well as an old family photograph featuring her brother Pranav Mohanlal and their mother Suchithra Mohanlal. The post quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom responded warmly to the glimpse into the actor’s personal life away from cinema.

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The birthday celebrations arrive at a significant moment for the family, with Vismaya preparing to step into Malayalam cinema herself. She is set to make her acting debut with 'Thudakkam', directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The project was officially announced during the title launch event of 'Drishyam 3'.

The upcoming film will also feature Ashish Antony, son of producer Antony Perumbavoor, in a key role, while Mohanlal is expected to appear in a cameo. Earlier, congratulating his daughter on her debut, Mohanlal had expressed hope that 'Thudakkam' would mark the beginning of her journey and love for cinema. The film is currently slated for a theatrical release in August.

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Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s birthday has coincided with the release of Drishyam 3, which opened to strong audience response on Thursday. The actor, whose career has spanned over four decades, continues to receive widespread wishes from colleagues, filmmakers and fans across the Malayalam film industry and beyond.