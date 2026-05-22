For the past two decades, Aishwarya Rai has been synonymous with the Cannes Film Festival, making her a must-watch every festival season. While there was some uncertainty about her attendance this year, Aishwarya and her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, were recently spotted at Mumbai airport, sparking reports that she was en route to Cannes.

The actor was seen in a sleek black blazer, accessorized with a Gucci bag, and is expected to make an appearance at the festival’s closing ceremony on May 23. Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating her look, as Aishwarya has long been celebrated for showcasing Indian culture on the red carpet. In recent years, she has experimented with bolder, sometimes daring styles, further cementing her iconic status in Indian hearts. Notably, she was the first Indian to represent L’Oréal at Cannes in 2004, paving the way for other celebrities to follow.

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This year, Alia Bhatt captured attention in the Indian media with her custom blush-pink column gown by Tamara Ralph, paired with a sculpted ivory chanderi top and a traditional drape, earning widespread acclaim online. Other Indian stars in attendance included Tara Sutaria, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, and Mouni Roy, each adding their own flair to the festival’s glamorous red carpet.