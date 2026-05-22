Patriot, the upcoming big-budget Malayalam film directed by Mahesh Narayanan, is set to arrive on OTT soon. The film, which brings together Mammootty and Mohanlal in lead roles, will begin streaming on ZEE5 from June 5.

Mahesh Narayanan has directed, written, and co-edited the film, while production is handled by Anto Joseph and K G Anil Kumar. Mounted on a large scale, the project is reportedly among the costliest productions in Malayalam cinema, a factor that has further added to the attention surrounding the release.

In the film, Mammootty plays Dr Daniel James, while Mohanlal appears as Col. Rahim Naik. The cast also includes Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara and Revathi in key roles.

The ensemble extends further with actors including Darshana Rajendran, Rajiv Menon, Vineeth Thattil David, Prakash Belawadi, Grace Antony and Indrans. The film’s extensive cast lineup has also contributed to the strong buzz ahead of its streaming debut.