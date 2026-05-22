Unni Mukundan has marked a significant milestone in his career by lending his voice to 'He-Man' in the Malayalam version of Sony Pictures–MGM’s live-action fantasy film 'Masters of the Universe'. With this, he also becomes the first Malayalam actor to collaborate with major Hollywood studios such as Sony Pictures and MGM, adding a notable international credit to his filmography.

Sharing his experience on social media, the actor described the dubbing process as deeply emotional, calling it a moment that felt almost surreal. 'He-Man', he noted, was not just another fictional character he grew up watching in the 90s, but a symbol of strength, courage and heroism that stayed with him through childhood. Voicing the character in the studio, especially the iconic line “By the Power of Grayskull… I Have The Power!”, brought back a flood of memories and made the experience feel personal and overwhelming.

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Unni Mukundan also recalled how watching portions of the film during dubbing momentarily took him away from his professional identity. Instead of seeing himself as an actor, he found himself slipping back into the mindset of a child who once admired the animated hero. He described it as a rare moment where imagination and reality seemed to overlap, making the experience both emotional and memorable.

The character of He-Man, originally introduced through Mattel’s toy line and later popularised by the animated series 'Masters of the Universe', has remained a global pop culture figure for decades. The story follows Prince Adam of Eternia, who transforms into the powerful He-Man using the Sword of Power, invoking the famous phrase “By the power of Grayskull… I have the power!” His mission centres on protecting Castle Grayskull and defending the universe from the evil Skeletor. Even after decades, the character continues to resonate with audiences across generations through comics, animation, and big-screen adaptations.