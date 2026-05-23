Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty has resigned as chairman of the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy. C Ajoy, secretary of the academy, confirmed the development with Onmanorama, adding that Cuckoo Parameswaran, who was serving as the vice-president of the academy, had also submitted her letter of resignation 'as per convention'. K Madhupal has also resigned from his position as the Chairman of the Kerala State Cultural Activists Welfare Fund Board.

According to reports, a new administrative committee, aligned closely with the UDF leadership, was expected to assume control of the academy. In this context, actors Jagadish and Salim Kumar, both of whom have previously expressed support for the Congress party, were reportedly being considered for leadership roles.

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Resul Pookutty had assumed the chairman's position following the resignation of director Ranjith. Prem Kumar, who had been serving as the acting president of the academy then, had previously voiced his discontent with the appointment of Resul Pookutty by the former government.

Meanwhile, actor Jagadish, according to Manorama News, has stated that he would not be able to take up the position due to his involvement in multiple ongoing film projects. Director Deepu Karunakaran is also said to be in consideration for the post.