The winners of the 2025 Padmarajan Awards for best novel, short story, direction, and screenplay have been announced. Director Dinjith Ayyathan won the award for Best Director for ‘Eko,’ while Bahul Ramesh received the award for Best Screenplay for the same film. The Best Director award carries a cash prize of Rs 25,000 along with a memento and citation, while the Best Screenplay award includes Rs 15,000, a memento, and citation.

Writer Chandramathi won the Best Novel award for the Malayalam novel Ozhukatha Puzha. Shanoj R. Chandran secured the Best Short Story award for Arappathiri. These awards carry cash prizes of Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively, in addition to a memento and citation.The Vismaya Max Award, presented for a young writer’s first major work, was awarded to Midhun Krishna for the novel Aparasamudra.

Dinjith Ayyathan (extreme right) with the crew. Photo: Instagram/ dinjithayyathan

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The literary awards were selected by a jury chaired by noted writer S. Hareesh, with Rahul Radhakrishnan and Pradeep Panangad serving as members. The film awards jury was headed by Madhupal and included Vijayakrishnan and Sulochana Ram Mohan as members. This year marks the 35th edition of the prestigious Padmarajan Awards.

Padmarajan Trust chairman Vijayakrishnan, general secretary Pradeep Panangad and secretary A. Chandrasekhar said the awards will be presented in August this year.