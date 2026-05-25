The teaser for 'Mollywood Times' has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into a story rooted in cinema dreams, ambition, and the chaotic charm of the Malayalam film industry. Directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak after the widely discussed 'Mukundan Unni Associates', the film stars Naslen in the lead role.

The film follows Vineeth Madhavan, a young man determined to become a film director, as he navigates the unpredictable world surrounding his aspirations. Alongside Naslen, actors Sangeeth Prathap and Sharafudheen play pivotal roles, while the film also promises cameo appearances from several familiar faces from the Malayalam film industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions, Mollywood Times marks another ambitious project from the production house. The banner is also backing its next major venture, an upcoming film directed by Tarun Moorthy, featuring Mohanlal in the role of a police officer.

The screenplay for Mollywood Times has been penned by Ramu Sunil, with cinematography handled by Vishwajith. Music for the film is composed by Jakes Bejoy. Editing is jointly handled by Nidhin Raj Arol and Abhinav Sundar Nayak, while Vishnu Govind oversees sound design and mixing.

Mollywood Times is scheduled to hit theatres on June 5.