Even as the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) navigates a turbulent phase following serious allegations against some of its executive members, the leadership has decided to impose strict restrictions on media interactions.

According to AMMA general secretary Cuckoo Parameswaran, no executive committee member will be permitted to speak to the media. “We collectively decided that no one other than the president or the secretary should interact with the media,” Cuckoo told Onmanorama.

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Shweta Menon, meanwhile told Manorama News, that members who had grievances were free to approach both the president and the general secretary at the AMMA office. The decision follows a series of controversies sparked by actor Ansiba, who made serious allegations against fellow executive committee member Tiny Tom, accusing him of targeting her based on her religion. Ansiba further claimed she endured months of trauma after being subjected to a three-hour interrogation at a police station, following a complaint filed by another female executive member.

In response, AMMA vice-president Lakshmipriya publicly supported Tiny Tom and disclosed that she had lodged a complaint against Ansiba, stating that one of Ansiba’s phone messages had caused significant controversy.

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Meanwhile, Kukku, in a statement to Manorama News, clarified that there were no differences between her and the AMMA president, despite claims to the contrary by some members. Earlier, actors including Maala Parvathy had alleged that a lack of proper communication and coordination between the president and the general secretary had further worsened the situation.