Amid the continuing tensions within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), the organisation’s executive committee will convene a crucial meeting at its office in Kaloor, Kochi, on Thursday. The meeting is likely to focus on the growing internal disputes and the allegations levelled by certain members against key office-bearers of the association. Sources indicate that the leadership is expected to address the media following the discussions, as public scrutiny surrounding the organisation continues to intensify.

The upcoming meeting assumes significance as it comes in the wake of a series of controversies that have triggered heated debates both within the Malayalam film industry and on social media. The present turmoil began after an office manager associated with AMMA alleged that she had been unfairly terminated from her position. The issue had prompted the executive committee to hold an earlier emergency meeting a few weeks ago in an attempt to contain the fallout.

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Following that meeting, actor and executive committee member Shweta Menon announced that the office staff member in question would be reinstated. During the same interaction with the media, she also confirmed that actor Ansiba Rajan’s resignation from the executive committee had been accepted. The announcement immediately sparked widespread discussion online, with many questioning the circumstances that led to Ansiba’s exit from the leadership body.

Although Ansiba initially refrained from elaborating on her resignation, she later came forward with serious allegations against fellow executive committee member Tiny Tom. Ansiba claimed that remarks were made accusing her of attempting to influence people towards Islam, an allegation that quickly snowballed into a larger controversy and drew sharp reactions from various quarters.

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The issue soon divided opinion among AMMA members themselves. Actors Neena Kurup and Lakshmipriya publicly expressed differing views regarding the allegations and the handling of the matter within the organisation, further exposing apparent cracks within the executive leadership.

In response to the escalating public exchanges and media attention, AMMA subsequently introduced restrictions on its executive committee members from speaking independently to the press. The association clarified that only the president and secretary would henceforth be authorised to officially address the media on matters concerning the organisation.

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Veteran actor and AMMA member Mallika Sukumaran has also weighed in on the crisis, urging senior members of the association to intervene and restore stability. Describing the current situation as one of the most difficult phases in AMMA’s history, she expressed concern over the growing divisions within the organisation and called for collective efforts to protect the credibility and unity of the association.