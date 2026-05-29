The Chief Minister’s Office on Friday directed action on a complaint filed by actor and former AMMA executive member Ansiba Hassan against a Sub Inspector attached to the Tripunithura Women’s Cell and actor as well as AMMA executive member Lakshmipriya.

Ansiba had submitted complaints to the Chief Minister, the Home Department and the Director General of Police, alleging that she was illegally restrained, intimidated, and harassed at the Tripunithura Police Station following what she described as a false complaint lodged by Lakshmipriya.

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She also sought compensation for the alleged violation of her fundamental and human rights. Speaking to Onmanorama, Ansiba had claimed that Lakshmipriya had fabricated allegations of domestic abuse by her husband based on a WhatsApp message she had sent.

The actor, however, maintained that no incident of domestic violence had been officially recorded in the police diary, leading her to suspect that the allegations were fabricated in collusion with Sub Inspector Reshma, Lakshmipriya and her husband.

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In her complaint, Ansiba alleged that she was subjected to mental harassment by the police officer and was forced to speak to Lakshmipriya’s husband over the phone using her mobile device. “Under pressure and intimidation from the Sub Inspector, I was forced to apologise to him in a manner dictated by the police officer,” she stated.

She further alleged that the Sub Inspector threatened to implicate her in a false criminal case and send her to jail if she refused to sign a document. According to Ansiba, the officer misused her authority solely to support and satisfy complainant Lakshmipriya.

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Ansiba has demanded an independent and impartial inquiry against the Sub Inspector and sought appropriate departmental and legal action against all officers allegedly involved in the illegal restraint and harassment. She has also sought compensation of Rs 1 crore from the government, either directly or by recovering the amount from the officers found responsible.

Responding to the complaint, the Chief Minister’s Office stated: “Your complaint has been noted and forwarded to the State Police Chief for appropriate action.”