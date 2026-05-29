The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) office manager Athulya has filed a complaint with the Kochi City Police Commissioner alleging workplace harassment, intimidation, conspiracy, defamation, and mental harassment against executive committee members, including general secretary Kukku Parameswaran, Neena Kurup, and treasurer Unni Sivapal.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Athulya alleged that defamatory claims were made against her during the executive committee meeting held on May 12. She claimed that the meeting, which was officially recorded, would contain evidence of what she described as a conspiracy against her.

“The meeting is recorded and the conspiracy against me is clear. If they are willing to defame me, there is no guarantee that they will not harm me,” Athulya said.

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Athulya had earlier approached the city police commissioner with a complaint alleging workplace harassment against Cuckoo Parameswaran and Unni Sivapal after she was terminated from her position at AMMA. However, during the executive committee meeting held on May 12, the termination decision was reportedly revoked and Unni Sivapal was asked to proceed on mandatory leave.

Athulya said she initially believed the issue had been resolved after the termination order was withdrawn, but alleged that fresh developments later escalated the matter. She claimed that during the executive committee meeting, she submitted audio recordings of phone conversations she had with Neena Kurup as evidence.

“In the EC meeting, I submitted the voice clips I had recorded from my conversations with her. Based on that, Neena Kurup later filed a complaint with the Thrippunithura Hill Palace police alleging that I had leaked the audio clips,” she said.

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Athulya further alleged that Neena Kurup had been repeatedly calling her since the executive committee meeting and had encouraged her to join another company. She said she decided to record the conversations because she felt the calls were not being made with the right intentions.

She also claimed that discussions and developments from executive committee meetings often find their way into the media, and maintained that she did not know who leaked the audio recording in question.

Meanwhile, Neena Kurup confirmed to Onmanorama that she had filed a complaint against Athulya, but said it pertained to a personal matter and declined to comment further.