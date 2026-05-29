If you prefer spending the weekend curled up at home with a good film or series, here’s a look at some of the latest releases you can stream this weekend.

‘Spa’

This adult comedy film is directed by Abrid Shine and features Shruthy Menon, Vineeth Thattil, Radhika Radhakrishnan, and Siddharth Bharathan, and follows a group of men who arrive at an urban massage centre. The film is laced with sarcasm and satire exposes different shades and types of men and their fantasies.

Streaming on Manorama Max

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‘Cousins and Kalyanams’

This Malayalam series follows six cousins from Kerala—Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Manaswini K Ram, Siddharth Babu, Krishna Vijayachandran, Nainita Maria, and Nandita—as they navigate their relationships and life events. The story spans 25 years and centers around seven marriages, unfolding across 60 episodes.

Streaming on JioHotstar

‘Kara’

Directed by Vignesh Raja, this film stars Dhanush in the lead role alongside Mamitha Baiju. The cast also features Mollywood actors such as Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jayaram, Karunas, and K. S. Ravikumar. Set against the backdrop of the 1991 fuel crisis, the story unfolds in a gripping manner.

Streaming on Netflix

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'Leader'

This Tamil movie directed by R S Durai Senthilkumar features Legend Saravanan in a lead role and follows the clash between the underworld and the police force. Amidst this is a man who is striving to lead a normal life and protect his family.

Streaming on Prime Video