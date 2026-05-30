Malayalam film Aja Sundari, directed by debutant Manu Antony and produced by Aashiq Abu, has courted controversy after local vendors alleged that they were left with unpaid dues during the film's shoot in Kozhikode. According to the vendors, the production team purchased goods on credit from four shops in Vilangad and failed to settle the bills, which reportedly amount to several lakhs of rupees. The film stars Joju George and Lijomol Jose in the lead roles.

Among those allegedly affected are a cancer patient and a kidney transplant recipient, both of whom are said to be struggling to recover the dues. Aja Sundari was filmed in Vilangad and nearby areas for more than three months beginning in October last year. During the shoot, the production team reportedly purchased groceries and other essentials, including vegetables, meat, milk and coconuts, on credit from local vendors.

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According to the shop owners, the crew initially cleared some payments, helping build trust within the community. However, after the filming wrapped up, the team allegedly left the area without settling the remaining dues, which are said to amount to several lakhs of rupees. The vendors further claim that their repeated attempts to contact members of the production team have gone unanswered, with calls reportedly not being returned.

However, the film producer and cinematographer Aashiq Abu said they have taken note of the issue and also filed a police complaint against the contractor Sajith N, who was entrusted with the task of purchasing the goods for the meals at the film location.

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In a press note issued through the production house OPM Cinemas, Aashiq added that a complaint has also been filed with the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and Film Producers Association, while adding that steps will be taken to ensure the vendors are compensated for the purchases.