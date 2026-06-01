Actor and dancer Asha Sharath's family marked a special milestone as her younger daughter, Keerthana, got engaged to Akhil at a ceremony held in Kochi on Sunday. The intimate celebration drew several prominent figures from the Malayalam film industry, turning the occasion into a star-studded gathering.

Among those who attended the engagement were actors Dileep, Siddique, Jayaram, Lal and Suresh Gopi, along with producer Antony Perumbavoor and Radhika Suresh Gopi. Photographs and videos from the ceremony quickly made their way across social media, with fans and well-wishers extending their congratulations to the family.

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Keerthana, the younger of Asha Sharath's two daughters, pursued her higher education in Canada and graduated in Synthetic Biology from Western University. While she has largely stayed away from the public spotlight compared to her mother, the engagement has generated considerable interest among Asha Sharath's admirers.

The event comes nearly two years after the wedding of Asha Sharath's elder daughter, Uthara, who got married in 2023. Uthara has maintained a visible presence alongside her mother on dance stages and cultural programmes over the years.

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With Keerthana's engagement, the family has another reason to celebrate, and the ceremony brought together close friends, relatives and several well-known faces from the Malayalam film industry to share in the occasion.