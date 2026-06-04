The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) will issue show cause notices to certain members, including executive committee members, for speaking to the media about matters concerning the organisation, AMMA president Shwetha Menon has said.

Speaking to reporters, Shwetha said the proposed action was being taken in response to members publicly discussing issues and disputes within the organisation. She maintained that the accounts emerging in the media did not reflect the complete picture of the controversy.

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"What's told to the media is one-sided. Nobody really knows the full story," she said.

Her remarks come amid AMMA's decision to impose stricter restrictions on members speaking to the media about matters related to the organisation. The move follows a series of controversies involving members of the association and its executive committee, many of which have played out in the public domain in recent weeks.

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At the centre of the dispute are allegations raised by actor Ansiba against executive committee member Tiny Tom. Ansiba accused him of targeting her based on her religion. She also claimed that she suffered months of trauma after being subjected to a three-hour interrogation at a police station following a complaint filed by another female executive committee member.

The controversy widened after executive committee member Neena Kurup also lodged a complaint against Tiny Tom before the AMMA executive body. Neena later spoke publicly about the incident, alleging that Tiny Tom had attempted to physically assault her and had used abusive language.