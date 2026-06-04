The Hindi version of 'Drishyam 3' has completed filming, with director Abhishek Pathak confirming that the shoot has officially wrapped. The announcement comes after the release of the Malayalam version of 'Drishyam 3', as the Hindi adaptation prepares for its theatrical release on October 2.

Pathak shared the update on social media, marking the end of months of production on the latest chapter of the franchise. In a note addressed to the cast and crew, the director reflected on the experience of bringing the film together and acknowledged the contribution of those involved in the project.

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"For the past many months, this film has been our world. We've spent countless days and nights together, chasing scenes, solving problems, sharing laughs, overcoming challenges, and slowly bringing this story to life," he wrote.

The director also thanked members of the production team for their commitment throughout the shoot, describing the effort that went into completing the film.

Reflecting on the collaborative nature of filmmaking, Pathak added that the contributions of the crew would remain visible in the finished product.

'Drishyam 3' brings back several familiar faces from the Hindi franchise. Ajay Devgn reprises the lead role, with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav also part of the cast. The latest instalment additionally introduces Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj to the franchise.

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The film is presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios. Abhishek Pathak directs the project and has also contributed to the screenplay alongside Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.

Over the years, the Hindi adaptation of the 'Drishyam' franchise has built a dedicated following among audiences, mirroring the popularity enjoyed by its Malayalam counterpart.