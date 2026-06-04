'Mollywood Times' has secured a place on BookMyShow's trending chart shortly after advance bookings opened, giving the upcoming Malayalam film an early boost ahead of its theatrical release on June 5.

The development follows the release of the film's teaser, which introduced audiences to a new side of Naslen. Produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions, the film features the actor in a look and style that differs from his previous screen appearances.

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Directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak, 'Mollywood Times' revolves around Vineeth Madhavan, a character determined to fulfil his dream of making a movie. The story traces his journey towards that goal, placing his ambitions and experiences at the centre of the narrative.

Naslen leads the cast alongside Sangeeth Prathap and Sharafudheen. The project marks Abhinav Sunder Nayak's return to the director's chair after 'Mukundan Unni Associates'. The screenplay has been written by Ramu Sunil.

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The film will arrive in cinemas on June 5.