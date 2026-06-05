Following their collaboration on ‘Tiyaan,’ director Jiyen Krishnakumar and screenwriter Murali Gopy have reunited for their latest venture, ‘Ananthan Kaadu.’ The film is slated for a worldwide release on June 25 and stars Arya in the lead role. Featuring a powerful ensemble cast, the project has already generated considerable excitement, with its newly unveiled poster further deepening the intrigue surrounding the film. Arya will be seen portraying a Tamil-speaking character, adding another distinctive dimension to the narrative.

Produced by S Vinod Kumar under the banner of Mini Studio, ‘Ananthan Kaadu’ marks the production house’s 14th venture, following the phenomenal commercial success of ‘Mark Antony.’ The film also marks a significant milestone for Malayalam cinema, introducing acclaimed composer B Ajaneesh Loknath, best known for his work in the Kantara franchise, to the industry.

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The film brings together an impressive lineup of performers, including Indrans, Murali Gopy, Sunil of 'Pushpa: The Rise' fame, Appani Sarath, Nikhila Vimal, Dev Mohan, Sagar Surya, Regina Cassandra, Shanthi Balachandran, Ajay, and Kannada actor Achyuth Kumar. Conceived as a large-scale bilingual production in Malayalam and Tamil, 'Ananthan Kaadu' unites prominent talents from multiple film industries.

The technical crew consists of Cinematography: S. Yuva, Editor: Rohit V.S. Variyath, Music: B. Ajaneesh Loknath, Executive Producer: Jain Paul, Production Designer: Ranjith Kotheri, Action Director: R. Sakthi Saravanan, VFX Director: Binoy Sadasivan, Production Controller: Pranav Mohan, Makeup: Baiju S., Sound Mixing: Vishnu P.C., Sound Design: Arun S. Mani, Lyrics: Murali Gopy, Vocals: Murali Gopy, Colourist: Sivashankar, VB2H, Chief Associate Director: Abhil Anand M.T., Finance Controller: M.S. Arun, VFX: TMEFX, Costume: Arun Manohar, Stills: Rishlal Unnikrishnan, Digital Marketing: Obscura Entertainments, PRO: Athira Diljith.