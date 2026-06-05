Ace director Tharun Moorthy, known for helming three critically-acclaimed films, including 'Thudarum,' has responded to rumours surrounding his upcoming movie ‘Athi Manoharam,’ starring Mohanlal. The film, which features Mohanlal in the role of a small-time police officer, has generated significant excitement among fans as it marks the duo’s reunion following the success of ‘Thudarum.’

The director clarified that the team is currently busy shooting Athi Manoharam in Thodupuzha and firmly dismissed reports claiming that production had been halted due to issues with the script.

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“Dear friends, I have been receiving numerous messages and calls regarding online reports claiming that our shoot has been stopped because of confusion in the script. These reports are completely false. We have been filming in Thodupuzha for the past 78 days. While the rain and adverse weather conditions have affected some of our plans, the entire team is working tirelessly to overcome every challenge and continue shooting with enthusiasm and positivity.

I kindly request everyone not to post or spread unverified information for the sake of likes, views, or reach. Such misinformation can create unnecessary confusion among audiences and undermine the hard work of the entire team. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” he said.

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Tharun Moorthy has previously directed ‘Operation Java’ and ‘Saudi Velakka’. ‘Athi Manoharam’ will also feature Jagadish, Manoj K Jayan, Irshad, among others.