Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who recently made headlines by announcing her second pregnancy, was spotted visiting her under-construction home in the upscale locality of Bandra, Mumbai. She was accompanied by her husband, film star Ranveer Singh, who sported a vibrant red T-shirt paired with stylish black trousers. Videos and photographs of the duo soon went viral on X.

Their presence at the site drew considerable attention, highlighting their excitement as they prepare to welcome a new addition to their family.

Deepika, elegantly dressed in a loose-fitting white co-ord set that complemented her radiant pregnancy glow, was seen deeply engrossed in conversation with Ranveer. The couple appeared to be discussing the ongoing work and reviewing the progress of their dream home.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video has gone viral on social media, with fans saying that the actor has her pregnancy glow. The news of her pregnancy came amid backlash for Deepika as many social media users felt she had not been very supportive of Ranveer Singh during the promotions of his blockbuster movie 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', which is the sequel to Aditya Dhar's first film from the franchise. Both instalments made history by becoming the first films to break box office records. While ‘Dhurandhar 1’ earned over Rs 1,000 crore in box office collections, Dhurandhar 2 went on to collect nearly Rs 2,000 crore.

Deepika and Ranveer were blessed with their first born daughter Dua, on September 8, 2024. The name is translated as blessing in Arabic.