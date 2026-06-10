Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, whose films transformed the landscape of Tamil cinema and brought rural stories to the mainstream, died at his Chennai residence on Tuesday. He was 84 and had been battling health issues for some time. The Tamil Film Producers Council confirmed the news in a statement.

"We regret to inform you that the legendary director Mr. Bharathiraja, a former president and one of the senior members of our association, died early this morning," the statement said.

For generations of filmgoers, Bharathiraja was more than a successful director. He was the filmmaker who shifted Tamil cinema's gaze away from studio-bound sets and into villages, fields and small towns, creating stories rooted in the rhythms of everyday life. His films often blended romance, social realities and complex human emotions, offering audiences characters who felt lived-in and recognisable.

ADVERTISEMENT

When '16 Vayathinile' released in 1977, it marked a turning point in Tamil cinema. The film's rural setting, naturalistic performances and emotional honesty stood apart from many mainstream productions of the time. The success of the film established Bharathiraja as a major creative force and opened the door to a new style of filmmaking.

What followed was a remarkable run of influential works. Within a short span, he delivered films such as 'Kizhakke Pogum Rail' and 'Sigappu Rojakkal', demonstrating a versatility that would become one of the hallmarks of his career. Over the next two decades, he continued to produce acclaimed films including 'Nizhalgal ', 'Alaigal Oivathillai', 'Tik Tik Tik', 'Oru Kaidhiyin Diary', 'Mudhal Mariyathai' and 'Kizhakku Cheemayile'.

His filmography also reflected the breadth of Tamil cinema itself. Bharathiraja worked with some of the industry's biggest stars, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Sivaji Ganesan, while maintaining a distinctive creative identity that transcended genres and changing industry trends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as Tamil cinema evolved through multiple eras, Bharathiraja remained an active presence. His final directorial work came in 2023 with 'Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal', a segment in Amazon Prime Video's anthology series 'Modern Love Chennai'. The project served as a reminder that the filmmaker continued to engage with contemporary storytelling well into the later years of his career.

In recent years, audiences increasingly encountered Bharathiraja in front of the camera. The veteran filmmaker built a parallel acting career, appearing in films such as 'Aayutha Ezhuthu', 'Pandianadu, Eeswaran', 'Thiruchitrambalam' and 'Maharaja'. His performances brought the same authenticity that had long characterised his directorial work.

His final screen appearance was in director Tharun Moorthy's 'Thudarum', starring Mohanlal and Shobana.

Bharathiraja's health had been a matter of concern in recent months. He was hospitalised in December last year due to respiratory complications. Earlier this year, he was admitted again following a decline in his health and was discharged in April.