Nearly 20 years after its original release, 'Happy Be Happy' is back in Kerala theatres, and the response has been anything but nostalgic. Videos circulating on social media show fans dancing in front of cinema screens, recreating scenes and celebrating songs that first captivated audiences in the mid-2000s.

For many Malayalis, 'Happy Be Happy' was more than just another dubbed release. Directed by A. Karunakaran and starring Allu Arjun and Genelia D'Souza, the film arrived at a time when the actor's popularity in Kerala was beginning to surge. The groundwork had already been laid by Arya, the first Malayalam-dubbed Allu Arjun film to release in the state.

"After 'Arya', there was already a market for Allu Arjun in Kerala. When Happy came, we were confident audiences would embrace it. We never had that confidence while doing Arya," recalls director and dubbing artist Jis Joy, who has been the actor's Malayalam voice from Arya right up to 'Pushpa 2'.

Jis believes 'Happy' connected with audiences for many of the same reasons that made 'Arya' a success.

"The comedy worked, the dances worked and people really loved the chemistry between Allu Arjun and Genelia. By then, we were excited whenever a new Allu Arjun film came our way."

That excitement extended to the dubbing studio as well. The Malayalam dubbing for 'Happy' was completed in just two days in Thiruvananthapuram, but the film left a lasting impression on Jis.

"Some films give dubbing artists a rush that stays with them. 'Happy' was the first film that gave me that feeling. Before we started dubbing, I asked to see one of the songs. The moment I watched it, I felt those songs were going to become huge hits."

ADVERTISEMENT

The film would later inspire a character in Jis' own directorial venture 'Sunday Holiday', where Siddique played a lyricist known for writing songs for Allu Arjun films.

If Jis became the voice Malayali audiences associated with Allu Arjun, producer and distributor Khader Hassan was instrumental in bringing the actor's films to Kerala in the first place.

According to Hassan, introducing Allu Arjun to Kerala audiences was never a random decision. "People think we simply dubbed and released the films. It wasn't like that. We had a proper strategy. We created separate trailers, separate promotional material and marketed the films specifically for Kerala audiences."

For 'Happy', the team adopted a different approach.

"For Happy, we decided to market the film to children. We created name slips, 3D cards and similar promotional material. That helped us build a fan base among younger audiences."

The strategy paid off. 'Happy Be Happy' went on to become a blockbuster in Kerala, reportedly running for more than 175 days in theatres.

The story began even before 'Arya'. While distributing Tamil films, Hassan happened to come across a Telugu song during a visit to Chennai. Intrigued, he later watched 'Arya' in Hyderabad and was convinced that the film could work in Kerala.

"I saw a song first and liked it. Then I watched Allu Arjun on screen, and he stayed in my mind. That's when I decided I had to bring his films to Kerala."

ADVERTISEMENT

He approached producer Dil Raju in 2004 for the Malayalam dubbing rights. Though there was initial hesitation, the deal eventually went through, opening the door for a series of Malayalam-dubbed Allu Arjun releases. At the time, neither Hassan nor Jis imagined how far the actor's popularity would grow.

"We were only thinking about making the film a hit," Hassan says. "Nobody knew Allu Arjun would go on to become the star he is today."

Finding the right Malayalam voice for the actor was another crucial decision. Hassan was searching for someone who could capture Allu Arjun's youthful energy rather than simply provide a deep, commanding voice.

"I wasn't looking for a heavy voice. I needed someone who could handle the comedy, the emotional moments and the youthful nature of the character. Jis had that flexibility."

Over the years, Jis witnessed the actor's evolution from romantic leads in films like Happy to the more intense characters of Pushpa.

"I was around 25 when I started dubbing for him. As Allu Arjun matured as an actor, I could feel that change in my dubbing too. From 'Happy' and 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' to 'Pushpa', both of us evolved in our own ways."

Their professional relationship has endured as well. Whenever Allu Arjun visits Kerala, Jis often receives a call from the actor's office inviting him to be part of the event.

"Even today, he calls me 'Jismon', never Jis Joy. He has a genuine affection for Kerala because of the love he receives here."

That affection remains visible nearly two decades after 'Happy Be Happy' first hit theatres. As audiences dance in cinema halls once again, the film's return has revived memories of the people and decisions that helped turn a young Telugu actor into one of Kerala's most enduring crowd-pullers.