Looking for something new to stream this week? From much-awaited Malayalam releases to gripping international thrillers, the latest OTT lineup offers a mix of mystery, drama, and campus fun. Here are four titles that arrived on streaming platforms this week.

Drishyam 3 (Malayalam)

After a strong theatrical run that turned it into one of the biggest Malayalam hits of the year, 'Drishyam 3'has made its OTT debut. Picking up years after the events of 'Drishyam 2', the latest chapter finds Georgekutty in a very different phase of life. Once a small-town cable TV operator, he has now established himself as a successful film producer and enjoys a far more comfortable lifestyle with his family. On the surface, the family appears to have finally found stability after years of living under the shadow of a dark secret.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 18.

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Athiradi (Malayalam)

Directed by Arun Anirudhan, 'Athiradi' is a campus entertainer set in an engineering college. The film follows Samkutty (Basil Joseph), a student who sets out to revive BCET College's iconic Arohan fest, which was banned after a tragic stampede. As he pursues his goal, he finds himself caught up in friendships, rivalries, campus politics, and a series of chaotic adventures, making the film a nostalgic celebration of college life.

Streaming on Sony LIV from June 19.

Sugar Season 2 (English)

Colin Farrell reprises his role as private investigator John Sugar in a new mystery that hits close to home. This season, Sugar is drawn into the case of a missing man connected to a rising boxing star, only to uncover a web of corruption and powerful interests. As the investigation deepens, he also continues his relentless search for his missing sister, forcing him to confront the growing overlap between his personal struggles and professional pursuits.

Streaming on Apple TV+ from June 19.

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I Will Find You (English

Adapted from Harlan Coben’s bestselling novel, the series centres on David Burroughs, a man imprisoned for the murder of his son. His conviction is thrown into doubt when startling evidence suggests the child may still be alive. Driven to uncover the truth, David escapes custody and embarks on a perilous search that exposes a tangled web of lies, family secrets, and hidden connections involving those closest to him.

Streaming on Netflix from June 18.