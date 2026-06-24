Actor Shweta Menon has opened up about her resignation from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), saying it was driven by what she describes as sustained misinformation, internal resistance, and attempts to undermine her work within the organisation. In a detailed and strongly worded note shared on social media, the actor also addressed political labelling and ongoing criticism directed at her in recent weeks.

Shweta said her decision to step down was rooted in self-respect, stating that she refused to continue in a role where she felt reduced to “a puppet in someone else's hands.” According to her, certain vested interests within the organisation had obstructed democratic functioning and actively blocked efforts to investigate alleged lapses from earlier committees. She also called for a forensic audit of the financial records of previous AMMA administrations, including the recent terms, to ensure transparency and accountability.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her note, Shweta also referred to what she described as a pre-election campaign of misinformation against her, alleging that fabricated claims were circulated ahead of the AMMA polls. Despite that, she said she secured the support of a majority of members and went on to win the election, adding that she had worked to honour the trust placed in her.

However, she claimed that even after taking office, internal resistance continued, particularly around attempts to review past decisions and financial dealings. She alleged that efforts to initiate scrutiny were systematically blocked, leaving little room for reform within the organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to what she termed continued personal attacks after her resignation, Shweta also pushed back against attempts to label her politically. “I am neither a Sanghi nor a Communist,” she wrote, adding that she has never attended events organised by either the BJP-led central government or the LDF-led state government, despite receiving invitations. She stressed that her position on political distance remained unchanged both before and after her role in AMMA.

Shweta further said she has consciously stayed away from political associations even when others may choose to engage with such platforms, reiterating that she has faced repeated character attacks despite maintaining that stance. She described her resignation not as a setback but as a conscious decision taken under pressure, adding that it was a statement of principle rather than compromise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After continuously facing baseless character assassination and personal attacks, I decided to resign as a woman who stands by her principles,” she noted, adding that the decision reflected self-respect rather than weakness.

Her note ended on a defiant tone, suggesting that the matter is far from closed.