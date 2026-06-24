As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay celebrated his birthday, social media was flooded with wishes from fans, film personalities and political leaders. Yet, amid the thousands of greetings, much of the online conversation revolved around a message that had not arrived.

For most of the day, fans were waiting for actor Trisha Krishnan's birthday wish. When no post appeared on her social media accounts, speculation quickly took over. What began as curiosity soon turned into a frenzy after users noticed that Trisha appeared to have unfollowed Vijay on Instagram. Given the long-running rumours linking the two, her silence became a bigger talking point than many of the birthday tributes themselves.

Theories spread rapidly across social media. Some users wondered whether the pair had fallen out, while others searched for clues in their recent public appearances. The discussion gained momentum because it came against the backdrop of months of speculation about Vijay and Trisha's relationship. Neither actor has addressed the rumours, but their appearances together at several high-profile events have continued to fuel public interest.

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Just as the conversation seemed to be spiralling, Trisha broke her silence.

At around 7.30 pm, she shared a photograph of herself and Vijay seated together in front of an elaborate birthday spread. A large pink-and-white cake occupies the centre of the table, accompanied by another cake and several desserts. In the softly lit image, Vijay is seen smiling towards the cakes while Trisha looks at him, a detail that immediately caught the attention of fans.

If the photograph sparked discussion, the caption sent social media into overdrive.

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"Happy Birthday to the person who makes it all worth it," Trisha wrote, adding "00:00", a number often associated online with angel-number symbolism. Within minutes, screenshots of the post were circulating across platforms, with fans dissecting every word. The post has since amassed close to four million likes and more than 200,000 comments, drawing both enthusiastic support and criticism.

Part of the fascination stems from the fact that every interaction between Vijay and Trisha is now viewed through the lens of ongoing speculation. Rumours linking the two gained traction after reports emerged that Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, had filed for divorce ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. While those reports and the relationship rumours remain unconfirmed, public appearances by the pair have ensured that interest has not faded.

The two were seen together at the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi Suresh's son, and Trisha's presence at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister drew considerable attention. She was also seen accompanying Vijay when he visited to offer condolences following the death of actor Ajith's mother. Each appearance generated fresh discussion online, turning even routine public events into subjects of intense scrutiny.