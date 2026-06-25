As 'Balan the Boy' continues its impressive run in theatres, the psychological drama thriller has found admirers beyond Kerala. Joining the growing chorus of praise are South Indian star couple Suriya and Jyothika, who have lauded the film, its makers, and its largely newcomer cast after watching it.

The film marks director Chidambaram's first release since the blockbuster success of 'Manjummel Boys', and expectations were understandably high. But if the reactions from audiences and industry peers are any indication, 'Balan the Boy' has managed to carve out its own identity. Among those deeply moved by the film was Suriya, who described it as another "gem" from Malayalam cinema.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the actor said he was still processing the film long after the credits rolled. He praised Chidambaram for choosing an unconventional story after the massive success of 'Manjummel Boys' and commended the filmmaker's faith in a cast led largely by newcomers.

Suriya singled out writer Jithu Madhavan's story as one of the film's biggest strengths and expressed admiration for performances by Farzana Palathingal, Adhiseshan K.R. and Mohammed Sinan. He also reserved special praise for Tovino Thomas, whose portrayal of Abbas has emerged as one of the film's most talked-about performances.

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Calling the film "genuinely overwhelming", Suriya noted that every department, from acting and screenplay to cinematography, music, art direction and sound design, had contributed to the film's impact. In a particularly generous remark, he said the performances of the young newcomers made him feel he needed to "brush up" on his own skills.

Jyothika was equally effusive in her appreciation, describing 'Balan the Boy' as a masterpiece shaped by Chidambaram's assured direction and Jithu Madhavan's constantly surprising screenplay.

She highlighted the way the film blends empathy, innocence, mystery and criminal instinct, creating a narrative that keeps viewers engaged while remaining emotionally grounded. The actress was particularly impressed by Farzana's performance, describing her as a revelation on screen and praising the emotional depth she brings to the character.

Jyothika also showered praise on young actors Adhiseshan and Sinan, whose performances, she said, carry an innocence that cuts straight to the heart. Dolly June's portrayal of an elderly woman also earned a special mention, with Jyothika calling it a refreshingly original character brought to life through a fearless performance.

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Tovino Thomas, meanwhile, received some of the highest praise from the actress, who felt he had shed every trace of his star persona to deliver one of the finest performances of his career.

Beyond the performances, Jyothika applauded Sushin Shyam's score and Shaiju Khalid's cinematography, describing the film as an "absolute visual treat". She urged audiences to experience the story in theatres, calling it a moving tale of motherhood and innocence struggling to survive in a harsh world.

Following the screening, Suriya and Jyothika met the film's cast and crew in person and congratulated them on their work. Photographs from the meeting, shared on social media, were met with warm responses from Tovino Thomas, Chidambaram, Farzana and Jithu Madhavan, all of whom thanked the couple for their support.

A psychological drama thriller, 'Balan the Boy' follows a teenager's search for his missing mother after a difficult childhood. Led by performances from Farzana Palathingal, Adhiseshan K.R., Mohammed Sinan and Tovino Thomas, the film has earned praise for its emotional storytelling, strong performances and technical excellence.

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Released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada, 'Balan the Boy' has also opened to strong box-office numbers, adding another success story to Malayalam cinema's recent winning streak.