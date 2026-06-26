MLA and actor Ramesh Pisharody has said he will not take up a permanent position in the executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). He is currently heading its interim ad hoc panel.

The ad hoc committee was formed after the outgoing executive body resigned on June 21, following heated discussions at the organisation’s annual general body meeting. It has now been tasked with running AMMA’s affairs for the next four months until a fresh leadership is elected.

Speaking to the media, Pisharody said consultations are ongoing to form a new committee and that he has been in touch with several senior members, including Mammootty and Mohanlal.

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“I have spoken to everyone — Shwetha Menon, Ansiba Hassan, Mallika Sukumaran, Baburaj, Idavela Babu, Mammootty, Mohanlal and others over the last few days. I am listening to what they have to say,” he said. “A new committee will be formed soon and will take over the organisation’s operations smoothly. I will not be part of the permanent executive committee as I have responsibilities as an MLA in Palakkad,” he added.

The interim panel includes Ramesh Pisharody, K B Ganesh Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Rony David Raj, Asha Aravind, Shajohn, Krishna Prabha and Devi Chandana.

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Shwetha Menon confirmed on June 21 that the entire executive committee stepped down after a no-confidence motion against the leadership.

The previous committee, elected in 2025 with Shwetha Menon as president and Cuckoo Parameswaran as general secretary, had marked a historic moment for the association by bringing two women into top leadership roles. However, it soon became mired in internal differences and controversy, eventually leading to its collective resignation.