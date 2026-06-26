After a well-received theatrical run, Abhinav Sunder Nayak's 'Mollywood Times' is gearing up for its digital premiere. The Naslen-starrer, which hit theatres on June 5, will begin streaming on JioHotstar from July 3.

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A satirical take on the Malayalam film industry, 'Mollywood Times' follows a young aspiring filmmaker, played by Naslen, who dreams of becoming the world's greatest horror director. As he navigates the highs and lows of chasing that ambition, the film blends humour with a commentary on the realities of the industry.

The film received a positive response during its theatrical release, with many viewers praising Naslen's performance as one of his most mature to date. While the actor has often been associated with romantic comedies and boy-next-door characters, several viewers felt 'Mollywood Times' showcased a different side of his acting abilities and challenged those perceptions.

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The cast also includes Sharaf U Dheen, Sangeeth Prathap, Roshan Shanavas, Appunni Sasi and Gopika Ramesh in key roles. The film also reunites Naslen and Sangeeth Prathap, who previously shared screen space in the blockbuster 'Premalu'.