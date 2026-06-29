The makers of the popular 'Bharatanatyam' franchise have officially announced its third instalment. Titled 'Rasaleela', the upcoming film will once again be directed by Krishnadas Murali, with Saiju Kurup returning to headline the series.

The announcement has generated considerable excitement on social media, with fans welcoming the return of one of Malayalam cinema's recent crowd-pleasing comedy franchises.

The 'Bharatanatyam' series has enjoyed a steady rise in popularity since its debut. While the first film did not make a significant impact at the box office, it struck a chord with audiences through positive word of mouth and gradually built a loyal fan base. The encouraging reception convinced the makers to expand the story into a sequel.

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That decision proved worthwhile. 'Bharatanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam' went on to enjoy a much stronger theatrical run, emerging as a commercial success and cementing the franchise's place among audiences.

The second film featured a large ensemble cast comprising Saiju Kurup, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jagadish, Vinay Forrt, Baby Jean, Kalaranjini, Sreeja Ravi, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Swathi Das Prabhu, Divya Nair, Shruthi Suresh, Nandu Poduval, Jinil, Jivin, Santhosh Guruvayur and Nistar Sait.

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With 'Rasaleela' now officially in the pipeline, fans will be eager to see where the makers take the franchise next. More details about the film, including its supporting cast and production schedule, are expected to be announced in the coming months.