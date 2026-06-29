Businessman Bobby Chemmanur, who was accused of making obscene remarks about actor Honey Rose during the inauguration of a jewellery showroom in Kannur in 2025, has publicly apologised to the actor through a social media post. In the post, Bobby said he realised that his remarks had ‘caused significant distress’ to Honey Rose and her family and expressed regret for the pain caused. In 2025, Honey Rose filed a sexual allegation complaint against Bobby Chemmanur, maintaining that the businessman continuously targeted her by his sexually coloured remarks.

"I have come to realise that my statements about Ms Honey Rose have caused significant distress to her and her family. I deeply apologise for the harm I have caused," he wrote. He also said he takes full responsibility for his words and acknowledges the impact they have had.

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"Actually, I am a person who treats everyone with kindness, respect, love and consideration. I have never intentionally harmed or mistreated anyone and always strive to help others whenever possible. I occasionally share humour and light-hearted content on social media, but I never do so with the intention of offending, hurting or causing distress to anyone.

"However, I have now realised that my statements about Ms Honey Rose have caused significant distress to her and her family. I deeply apologise for the harm I have caused. I take full responsibility for my words and their impact.

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"I had no intention of causing any pain, and I sincerely hope that, by offering this heartfelt apology, she will consider withdrawing the case. I request that this matter be viewed in light of my apology, and I remain committed to moving forward positively," he added.

The apology comes months after Honey Rose filed the complaint, following which the businessman was arrested and later released on bail. Onmanorama has reached out to Honey Rose for her response to Bobby Chemmanur's apology and is awaiting her remarks.