The Ernakulam District and Sessions Court on Tuesday directed the police to register a case against actor Tiny Tom on a complaint filed by actor and former joint secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Ansiba Hassan.

The order came after the court considered a petition filed by Ansiba challenging the police's decision not to register a case based on her complaint.

In her complaint before the Ernakulam Magistrate Court, Ansiba levelled a series of allegations against Tiny Tom, a former member of AMMA's executive committee, accusing him of harassment, defamation and communal profiling.

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According to the complaint, the alleged incidents began during rehearsals for an AMMA event in February 2026. Ansiba claimed that Tiny Tom made obscene and sexually offensive remarks in public and falsely insinuated an illicit relationship between her and her father, which she said amounted to character assassination.

The complaint also alleged that Tiny Tom harassed her in an official AMMA WhatsApp group by using derogatory expressions, including the phrase "Double Daddy Syndrome", and making insulting remarks about her parentage.

Ansiba further accused the actor of attempting to damage her public image through communal profiling. She alleged that he referred to her as a "jihadi" and falsely claimed that she was involved in religious conversion activities.

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Ansiba had initially submitted her complaint to the Chief Minister, after which it was forwarded to the Director General of Police (DGP). The DGP directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to conduct an inquiry.

As part of the preliminary investigation, the police recorded statements from both Ansiba and Tiny Tom. The Kadavanthra police subsequently submitted a report to the ACP stating that there was insufficient evidence to initiate legal proceedings. The report said the allegations were based on hearsay and did not justify the registration of a criminal case.

However, after examining both the police report and Ansiba's petition, the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court rejected the police's findings and directed that a case be registered against Tiny Tom.