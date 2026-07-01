The Kadukuvara scene from the hit Mollywood film ‘Achuvinte Amma’ is often hailed as one of the best comedy scenes by veteran actor Urvashi. Now, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has paid tribute to the legendary actress by recreating the famous scene. The scene in which Urvashi’s character explains a recipe in broken English to Meera Jasmine stands out for its perfect comedic timing and execution.

Meanwhile, Vidya shared the video with the caption, “A scene of one of my most favourite actors Urvashi Chechi. Chechi Kshamikkanam (I apologize).” Vidya’s splendid recreation of the scene had quickly gone viral, garnering over nine lakh views and shares.

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Filmmaker Anjali Menon and actor Radhika Sharathkumar lauded Vidya for her incredible recreation of the iconic scene. Filmmaker Anjali even commented that Vidya and Urvashi should act together in a movie.

Vidya Balan often recreates interesting scenes from old Malayalam movies as short reels. The actress had also recreated Ramanan’s scene from director Rafi Mecartin ‘Punjabi House’ involving Harisree Ashokan, and the comedy scene from ‘Mookkila Rajyathu.’