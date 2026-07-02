Actor Ansiba has approached the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-IX, seeking legal action against actor Lakshmipriya and others over allegedly defamatory and sexually coloured allegations made against her. According to the petition, Ansiba alleges that Lakshmipriya made false accusations with the intention of outraging her modesty, tarnishing her identity and reputation, and subjecting her to harassment and public humiliation. The complaint states that these allegations were circulated through videos published on various social media platforms.

The petition has been filed against Lakshmipriya, the Station House Officer (SHO) concerned, and the owner of the television channel, which carried Lakshmipriya’s interview. Ansiba has also requested the court to examine the role of actor Shwetha Menon in the matter and determine her involvement in the alleged dissemination of the content.

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In the complaint, Ansiba contends that despite submitting complaints to the jurisdictional police and higher police authorities under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), no effective action was taken. She therefore decided to seek judicial intervention.

The petition states: "The accused published and disseminated videos through various social media platforms containing false and sexually coloured allegations intended to outrage the petitioner's modesty, tarnish her dignity as a woman, and subject her to harassment and public humiliation."

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Meanwhile, in a related development, the police have registered a case against actor Tiny Tom following a court directive. The action came after the Kadavanthra police had reportedly dismissed the allegations made by Ansiba against the actor.