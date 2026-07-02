Nearly two weeks after actor Shwetha Menon announced her resignation as AMMA president, it has emerged that neither she nor the executive committee led by her has officially submitted their resignation to the association. Ad hoc committee chairman and Palakkad MLA Ramesh Pisharody said the association is yet to receive any resignation letter through its official email ID.

“We held our first ad hoc committee meeting today to decide the future course of action. There were a few issues related to the accounts that needed clarification, and we were in discussions with the accountant. A former committee member was also present as we had to address certain pending matters. We received access to the official email account only today, and Kukku Parameswaran informed us that, as of yesterday, no email confirming either Shwetha Menon’s resignation or that of her executive committee had been received. We will verify the matter and examine it further,” he said.

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Responding to questions on whether forming an ad hoc committee was procedurally valid when the executive committee had not formally resigned, members of the new panel said the previous executive had publicly announced its resignation, following which the ad hoc committee was constituted.

Sources said such informal resignations are not unprecedented within the association. They pointed out that the previous executive committee led by Mohanlal had also not submitted a formal resignation letter before making way for an ad hoc committee after publicly announcing that it had dissolved itself.

Shwetha Menon and her executive committee announced their resignation after allegations were raised against the panel during the general body meeting. A no-confidence motion was moved during the meeting amid growing dissatisfaction over the way Shwetha and her team handled the association’s internal conflicts.