The Kadavanthara police have initiated action against actor Tiny Tom after the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court directed them to register a case against him over allegations of harassment, defamation and communal profiling.

Although the court issued the directive on Tuesday, actor Ansiba's lawyer, Firdous, had expressed concern over the delay in registering the FIR, as no case had been formally registered by the Kadavanthara police by Wednesday. However, Firdous confirmed that the police have now initiated proceedings. On Thursday, officers contacted Ansiba and asked her to appear before the Kadavanthara police to record her statement once again.

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"The police officials informed us that a case has been registered against Tiny Tom, and we have been told that the details will be shared with us soon," Firdous said.

Earlier on Thursday, Ernakulam City Police Commissioner S. Kaliraj had said that action would be initiated in the matter. However, when Onmanorama contacted the police later that night, officials said a miscellaneous case had been registered and that the FIR would take some more time.

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Ansiba had earlier lodged a complaint against Tiny Tom, but the Kadavanthara police had closed the matter, stating that the allegations were based on hearsay and that the actor's remarks had been made in a light-hearted context. In her complaint, Ansiba alleged that Tiny Tom had made references to ‘jihadi’ and used other remarks linking her religion with terrorism.

Following a petition filed by Ansiba before the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court, the court directed the police to register a case. The controversy came to the fore after Ansiba resigned from a key post in the previous executive committee of AMMA. She had alleged that a section of the committee had targeted her for opposing a sponsorship proposal for the association. Her lawyer also alleged that Tiny Tom was being used as a tool to further a right-wing agenda within the association.