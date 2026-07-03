In one of the most anticipated collaborations in recent Malayalam cinema, Mollywood actor Mohanlal is all set to headline acclaimed filmmaker Dileesh Pothan’s next feature, 'Nedumkandam Miracle.' Penned by National Award-winning writer Shyam Pushkaran along with Paulson Skaria, the film is scheduled to be shot across the scenic locales of Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, and Chennai.

The film also brings together an exceptional technical team, featuring some of the industry's most celebrated talents. Cinematography is by Shyju Khalid, with music and original score by Sushin Shyam. Editing is handled by Saiju Sreedharan, production design by Ajayan Chalissery, costumes by Mashar Hamsa, and makeup by Ronex Xavier.

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Produced by Achu Baby John under the banner of John & Mary Creative, 'Nedumkandam Miracle' promises a compelling cinematic experience. The film will be distributed theatrically by Bhavana Release.