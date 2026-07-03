Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared a candid assessment of Mahesh Narayanan's latest film, 'Patriot', saying that while he greatly admired the film and its subject, its ensemble cast may have ultimately worked against it.

Speaking in an interview with Galatta Plus, Prithviraj revealed that he had read the screenplay of 'Patriot' long before the film went into production. Laughing about the social media perception that he often hears the stories of films before they are released, he said that in this case, the belief was true.

"It has now become a trend, or even a meme, that I get to hear the stories of films before they are released. But I had the opportunity to read the screenplay of 'Patriot' long before it became a film. In fact, Mahesh Narayanan himself narrated the story to me. From that very first narration, I was completely drawn into it. I thought it was an excellent piece of writing," he said.

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Prithviraj said he was particularly impressed by the film's focus on an issue of national importance and praised Mahesh Narayanan's craftsmanship. According to him, several moments in 'Patriot' elevate it to the standard of an international film.

At the same time, the actor stressed that he did not consider the film flawless. He said there were aspects of the adaptation from screenplay to screen that, in his opinion, could have been handled better or approached differently.

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Looking back, Prithviraj felt the film may have been stronger had it not carried the weight of such an extensive star cast.

"I'm not saying this is a perfect film. No film is perfect. When I watched 'Patriot', I felt there were certain aspects that could have been done better, or perhaps differently, in the transition from screenplay to screen. Looking back now, I feel the film might have been even better if it hadn't carried the weight of such a large ensemble cast," he said.

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Despite that criticism, Prithviraj maintained that he thoroughly enjoyed watching the film and singled out several scenes that showcased Mahesh Narayanan's directorial strengths.

"Some of the film's key sequences and the drama within them have been handled with great class. I felt there were many moments in 'Patriot' that raised it to the level of an internationally made film. That's why I liked the film so much. There are certain aspects that didn't completely satisfy me, but I genuinely enjoyed watching it. As I said earlier, in hindsight, I think the film would have benefited had it not carried the weight of such an extensive star cast," he added.