Actor Ansiba, who has approached the Ernakulam trial court against fellow actors and former AMMA executive committee members Lakshmipriya and Tiny Tom, has raised serious concerns over the handling of complaints at police stations across Kerala.

Addressing a press conference in Kochi on Saturday alongside actors Usha Haseena, Maala Parvathy, and Maya Viswanath, Ansiba urged Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala to ensure that ordinary citizens receive justice when they approach the police with complaints.

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In a strongly worded statement, the actor said she was compelled to seek legal intervention because the police failed to treat her complaints with the seriousness they deserved.

"It has reached a point where I trust only the courts. Has approaching the court become the only option left for the common man? If that is the case, what is the purpose of police stations? I urge the Home Minister, who is spearheading Operation Toofan against drugs in Kerala, to ensure that people receive justice at police stations," she said.

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Ansiba alleged that she was denied justice even after the Home Minister intervened and instructed the police to register an FIR. "I had learnt that the police had not registered an FIR in my complaint against Tiny Tom. When I felt I was not getting justice, I repeatedly tried to contact the Home Minister. After nearly 20 attempts, I was finally able to speak to him and explain my grievances. He assured me that he would direct the police station to register an FIR. Despite his intervention, the police were still unwilling to register the case. The Home Minister must introspect and ask who the police are working for. Have they reached a stage where they refuse to register an FIR even after the Home Minister himself issues directions?" she asked.

Ansiba reiterated that she had endured months of trauma because of allegations made against her by Tiny Tom and Lakshmipriya, claiming that they repeatedly targeted her over her religion. "This all began after I opposed accepting financial assistance from a temple for AMMA. I knew it was not the right decision," she said.

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The press conference was convened to protest against Shwetha Menon's decision not to step down as AMMA president despite, according to the actors, having announced her resignation before the association's general body.