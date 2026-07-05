Lissy is back in front of the camera after a long break, reuniting with filmmaker Priyadarshan for a new advertisement for a leading jewellery brand. The commercial also stars their daughter, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and actor Prabhu Ganesan, making the collaboration all the more special for fans.

The ad has already generated considerable buzz online, not just because it marks Lissy's return to acting, but also because it is the first time she has worked under Priyadarshan's direction since their 1988 classic 'Chithram'. In the commercial, Lissy is seen in an elegant off-white and magenta Kanchivaram silk saree, while behind-the-scenes visuals show Kalyani warmly embracing her mother as she arrives on set. Another moment that caught fans' attention features Lissy greeting Priyadarshan with a hug before the shoot, followed by the two discussing the script.

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Sharing glimpses from the shoot on social media, Lissy reflected on the emotional experience of working with Priyadarshan again after nearly four decades.

"It's been 38 years since I last worked with Priyettan, and I'm overjoyed to be working with him again! Our last film together was the iconic 'Chithram'. And the best part, I'm playing the reel mother to my real daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan in this ad film.

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"When Abhilash, Priyettan's executive director, asked if I was nervous on set after this many years, I said no, because Priyettan knows me inside out, from my best to my worst facial angles to make me look my best." She added that Priyadarshan, who overheard the conversation, jokingly remarked, "I know her best and worst behaviours too!"

Calling the experience deeply nostalgic, Lissy wrote, "On set it was nostalgia for me! I tried my best to hold my joyful tears! The whole shoot was a picnic spot."

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Lissy began her career as a leading lady with Priyadarshan's 'Odaruthammava Aalariyam', and the two went on to collaborate on several successful films before getting married on December 13, 1990. She later stepped away from acting, while the couple ended their 26-year marriage in 2016.

In recent months, however, the former couple have found themselves back in the spotlight. Speculation about their reunion began after they attended director Sibi Malayil's son's wedding together in January. It intensified further when Lissy shared a photograph of herself, Priyadarshan and Mammootty from her Chennai studio in March. Priyadarshan later confirmed that they are currently living together again, while clarifying that they have no plans to remarry for now.