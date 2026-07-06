The makers of 'Unmadam', which brings Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose together on screen for the first time, have announced that the film will hit theatres on July 31. Along with the release date, the team unveiled a new poster featuring Kunchacko Boban's character, Shelly, standing amid towering stacks of files inside a police station, hinting at the mystery at the heart of the film.

Produced by Panorama Studios, 'Unmadam' is the banner's third Malayalam production. The film also marks the directorial debut of Kiran Das, one of Malayalam cinema's most celebrated editors.

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The story follows a police constable grappling with turmoil in his personal life as he reopens a decades-old unsolved case believed to have supernatural links. As the investigation progresses, the mystery deepens, leading him into a web of increasingly unsettling revelations.

The film reunites National Award-winning writer Shahi Kabir with Kunchacko Boban after their collaboration on 'Officer on Duty'. The cast also includes Siddique, Sudheesh, Vishak Nair, Sabu Mon, Kottayam Nazeer, Jijoy Rajagopal, Gokulan, Arun Cherukavil, Unni Lalu, Shaju Sreedhar, Krishnaprabha, Kiran Peethambaran, Vishnu, Reyna Radhakrishnan, Sijoy Varghese and Vighneshwar Suresh. 'Unmadam' is jointly presented by T-Series and Panorama Studios.

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Kiran Das, who won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Editor for 'Ishq', has edited several acclaimed Malayalam films over the years, including 'Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum', 'Joji', 'Moothon', 'Romancham', 'Rorschach', 'Joseph' and 'Ela Veezha Poonchira'. His transition to directing has made 'Unmadam' one of the more closely watched Malayalam releases of the year.