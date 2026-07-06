Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s film, which was renamed as ‘Satluj’ and released on OTT after a three-year delay, has now been removed from the streaming platform two days after it’s release. The film, originally named Panjab '95 and based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, faced over three years of censorship delays. The Honey Trehan-directed movie was released without any cuts on Friday, but on Sunday evening the platform shared a statement to inform viewers that it's no longer available in India.

"In light of the current developments, 'Satluj' will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity," Zee 5 officials said in a statement.

The OTT platform said the response to 'Satluj' since its release has been truly overwhelming. "We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch, and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life. At ZEE5, we stand firmly by 'Satluj' and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact," it further said.

Netizens, expressed their disappointment over the move, heavily criticising the sudden removal of the movie from the OTT platform. “Censorship in such a way is deeply problematic,” wrote one user.

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“Pretty shocked to learn that the film many people were talking about has been pulled off by the platform Zee5. Is it banned? Is it offensive? Who complained? A decision of government or OTT platform? We need answers and should not allow freedoms to disappear without pushing back,” wrote an X user Saba Naqvi.

In the movie, Dosanjh essays the role of Khalra, who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab during a 10-year period from 1984 to 1994, before disappearing in 1995. In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted for his abduction and murder and sentenced to seven years in prison. Two years later, the Punjab and Haryana High Court enhanced their sentence to life imprisonment.

In 2023, the movie was scheduled to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) but was removed from the line-up without any official statement from the organisers. The social drama had run into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which had reportedly asked for an unprecedented 127 cuts. The delay in obtaining clearance from the censor board forced the makers to postpone their planned releases.

The movie was slated for a worldwide release on February 7, 2025, without any cuts, except in India. But that release also did not happen. In an earlier statement, according to PTI, Dosanjh expressed gratitude to the OTT platform for releasing the movie.

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"Our film, 'Satluj', is a story of conviction, courage, and humanity, and portraying this character has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career. I'm grateful that audiences across the world can finally watch the film on Zee 5 and connect with a story that is both deeply personal and truly a must-watch for all...

"Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra ji's martyrdom and his contribution to humanity were the primary reasons I chose to be a part of this film. When I first heard the script, it moved me deeply, as it is rooted in the lived experiences, struggles, and sacrifices of real people. As an artist, opportunities to be part of such meaningful stories are rare," the actor has said.

Trehan said his intention was to make the film with honesty, sensitivity and without compromise. "After a long wait, audiences will finally witness our labour of love and hard work. 'Satluj' is not just the story of one individual; it is a tribute to the strength of human spirit in the face of adversity.

"Everyone associated with the film deeply believed in the importance of this narrative, as it draws inspiration from the life of the great martyr Jaswant Singh. I'm delighted that it is now reaching audiences on Zee 5," he said. In a separate statement to Variety, the filmmaker said the film is available on ZEE5 in its original form without "any cuts or compromises".

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The film is produced by Trehan, Abhishek Chaubey, and Ronnie Screwvala, under the banners MacGuffin Pictures and RSVP. It also features Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in key roles.