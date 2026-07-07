The Hill Palace Police in Ernakulam have registered a case against actor Lakshmi Priya, her husband Jayesh and Sub-Inspector Reshma of the Thrippunithura Women's Cell following a direction from the Thrippunithura Magistrate Court on a plea filed by actor and former Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) joint secretary Ansiba Hassan.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Ansiba had sent a WhatsApp message to Lakshmi Priya's phone on December 10, 2025. Alleging that her husband had seen the message and that it had affected their marital relationship, Lakshmi Priya lodged a complaint with SI Reshma. As part of the complaint, Ansiba was summoned to the Thrippunithura Women's Cell on January 30, 2026, around 10.45 am. The FIR states that she was made to wait for about 30 minutes before being called into a cabin for questioning.

During nearly an hour of questioning, Ansiba was allegedly threatened that a criminal case would be registered against her and that she would be sent to jail. The FIR further alleges that Lakshmi Priya, who arrived at the Women's Cell during the inquiry, questioned Ansiba in the presence of SI Reshma.

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The FIR also alleges that Ansiba was compelled to call Jayesh and apologise over the phone. It further claims that SI Reshma subsequently made both parties sign the station records after recording that the dispute had been discussed and settled amicably.

Police have invoked charges alleging that the accused, acting with common intention, unlawfully summoned Ansiba to the Women's Cell, wrongfully confined and threatened her, coerced her into signing station records, prepared and used documents against her interests, and caused damage to her reputation as an actress in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries.

The case was registered after the Thrippunithura Magistrate Court directed the police to investigate Ansiba's complaint. In her petition before the court, Ansiba alleged that she was illegally detained at the Women's Cell and forced to write and sign an apology. She further claimed that the document was later altered without her knowledge in a manner that benefited the accused.

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Ansiba had earlier approached the Chief Minister and the Home Minister with the complaint. However, the matter was closed after an inquiry by the Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner of Police concluded that the allegations were unsubstantiated. Challenging the closure, Ansiba moved the Magistrate Court, which ordered the registration of the case and an investigation.

The accused have been booked under Sections 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 198 (intentional disobedience of legal directions by a public servant causing harm), 199(a) (unlawfully requiring a person to attend an investigation at a prohibited place), 199(b) (violating prescribed legal procedures during an investigation to the prejudice of another), 201 (preparing incorrect documents or electronic records with intent to cause injury), 217(b) (furnishing false information to induce a public servant to misuse lawful authority), 336 (forgery), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They have also been charged under Section 116(b) of the Kerala Police Act, which pertains to police misconduct involving improper arrests, illegal detention and unlawful seizure.

Earlier, the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court had also directed police to register a case against actor Tiny Tom on a complaint filed by Ansiba after she challenged the police's decision not to act on her allegations.