Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, one of the most anticipated Hollywood films of the year, is set to hit theatres next week. Ahead of its release, the acclaimed filmmaker arrived in Mumbai with members of the film's cast as part of its global promotional tour.

Among those accompanying Nolan is Spider-Man star Tom Holland, who plays Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, in the epic drama. Holland is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming superhero film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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Videos circulating on social media showed Holland arriving at Mumbai's iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel. The actor greeted photographers with a wave before heading inside. Nolan, meanwhile, was seen arriving with his wife and longtime producing partner, Emma Thomas.

Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Matt Damon, and Tom Holland are expected to attend the grand India premiere of THE ODYSSEY at the PVR ICON cinema in Mumbai’s Phoenix Palladium.



(via @ShyamkrishnanB) pic.twitter.com/pQP4wX16AL — Christopher Nolan Archives (@NolanAnalyst) July 10, 2026

Nolan, Thomas, Holland and Matt Damon are in Mumbai for the film's Indian premiere, making 'The Odyssey', the first Christopher Nolan film to have an official premiere in India. Universal Pictures International has included Mumbai as an official stop on the film's global premiere tour, alongside London, Paris and New York.

Tom Holland and Christopher Nolan arrive in India for the grand premiere of #TheOdyssey at Mumbai 🎬🔥 https://t.co/bnLWgpQZbQ pic.twitter.com/ShQAL8WSvI — Walter Black (@BryanBergX) July 10, 2026

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The Indian premiere will be held at PVR ICON IMAX at Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai on Saturday, ahead of the film's nationwide theatrical release on July 17. Written and directed by Nolan, The Odyssey is an epic action drama based on Homer's timeless Greek poem, which chronicles Odysseus' perilous decade-long journey home following the fall of Troy.

Matt Damon leads the film as the legendary Greek hero Odysseus, while Holland portrays his son, Telemachus. The star-studded ensemble also includes Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Samantha Morton.

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Shot across multiple countries using newly developed IMAX film technology, The Odyssey is the first feature film to be filmed entirely with IMAX cameras. The film is produced by Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17.