Confused about what to watch on OTT this weekend? Don't worry—there are plenty of new films arriving on your favourite streaming platforms. Sit back, relax, and take your pick from this weekend's fresh releases.

Peddi

Starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, 'Peddi' sparked widespread discussion on social media, with much of the attention focused on Janhvi's performance. Despite the scrutiny, the film emerged as a major box office success. Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film follows Peddi, a talented young man admired by his village for his exceptional cricketing skills, which he uses to inspire the local youth. Set against the backdrop of the village's struggles, the story also explores Peddi's romance with Achiyamma.

Streaming on Netflix

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Parimala and Co

Parimala and Co. reunites Mollywood's beloved '90s pair, Jayaram and Urvashi, who play a dysfunctional married couple. This black comedy revolves around a family thrown into chaos after a man is found dead shortly after allegedly harassing the youngest member of the household. As suspicion mounts, the film unfolds as a quirky whodunnit packed with humour and twists.

Streaming on ZEE5

Balti

Shane Nigam headlines Balti, a sports drama that blends cricket with crime and village politics. The film follows the local conflicts that arise when money laundering disrupts the community, leading to intense rivalries both on and off the field. The ensemble cast includes Alphonse Puthren, Poornima Indrajith, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Selvaraghavan.

Streaming on Sony LIV