A day after accusing the authorities of failing to act against those allegedly targeting her through abusive and defamatory YouTube videos, actor Ansiba Hassan has issued another statement, clarifying why she sought the intervention of Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala.

In a detailed social media post, Ansiba said she did not approach the Home Minister to demand the registration of an FIR. Instead, she said her appeal was for immediate intervention to stop the circulation of videos that she claims were an attack on her dignity and womanhood.

"I did not approach the Home Minister seeking an FIR. My request was for his urgent intervention to stop videos that were insulting my dignity as a woman and to prevent them from spreading further," she wrote.

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The actor alleged that despite the Home Minister's intervention, the full-length version of the video was uploaded to YouTube the very next day.

"I felt reassured after the Home Minister stepped in. But to my shock, the very next day, the accused released the full-length video on YouTube," she said.

Ansiba further claimed that the Home Minister contacted the police to enquire about the status of her complaint, but was allegedly informed that an FIR had already been registered.

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"I believed action would follow after the Home Minister's intervention. It was only when I saw the videos continuing to circulate that I realised no FIR had actually been registered," she wrote.

She also accused the police of investigating the hotel where she had stayed—mentioned by the accused—instead of acting on her complaint.

"Instead of registering an FIR, the investigation focused on the hotel where I had stayed. It appeared to be an attempt to gather evidence that would support the accused. When nothing favourable was found, the case was reduced to one of simple defamation," she alleged.

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Ansiba also claimed she had previously faced harassment after the same accused lodged what she described as a false complaint against her.

"People should not forget that I was made to suffer at the Thrippunithura Women's Police Station because of a false complaint filed by this very accused," she said.

Ending her statement, the actor said she would continue to pursue justice.

"Whoever wears the khaki uniform, the protection of the law is my right too. Until I receive that protection and justice is done, I will continue knocking on every door," she wrote.